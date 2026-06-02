Milby Dances With WULF Back to E-Town Mornings

Skytower Communications’ 94.3 The Wolf (WULF) is waking up with Greg Milby. Milby, who spent 14 years co-hosting Greg & Hollie at sister station Quicksie 98.3 (WQXE), is returning to Skytower for Milby in the Morning on the Elizabethtown, KY Country outlet.

Jaggers said, “Greg has been one of the best mentors that I’ve had in my radio career. I call him my radio dad. Greg & Hollie was one of the most popular morning shows in the region. The fact that I get to work with names I’ve looked up to, like him and Bobby Jack Murphy, each day is a dream. We continue to grow and build The Wolf with not only an incredible on-air lineup, but with a staff that puts our listeners and community first. No one knows this community like Greg Milby.”

Milby said, “Radio has been in my blood for 30 years. It’s been part of who I am for as long as I can remember. I love the stories. I love the people. I love the music. And I love getting to share a little bit of life with folks on the other side of the microphone. I’m excited to be back with the Skytower Communications family and to wake up Wolf Country every morning.”