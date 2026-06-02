iHeartRadio Comes to LG Smart TVs Via LG Radio+

LG Electronics is bringing iHeartMedia’s full catalog to its free, ad-supported audio streaming service. Through the deal, more than 850 live iHeartRadio stations, digital-only stations, and iHeartMedia’s podcast library will be available inside the LG Radio+ app.

The app is available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above. LG Radio+ is also reachable through the LG ThinQ app via compatible xboom speaker settings.

LG Electronics USA VP of MS Content and Services Matthew Durgin said, “With radio stations, podcasts and music being a vital companion in our daily lives, LG Radio+ makes it easier than ever to tune in to a curated list of audio streaming content,” Durgin said. “The integration of iHeartRadio’s massive content library coupled with LG’s technology truly embody our Life’s Good mantra.”

iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne remarked, “This integration reflects our commitment to meeting listeners everywhere they are, making premium audio content even more accessible in a seamless experience across the connected home.”