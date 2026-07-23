SiriusXM Rings In New Era With WWE Radio

Ahead of SummerSlam, SiriusXM and WWE are launching WWE Radio on channel 156, the new official audio home of WWE. Starting July 27, the channel will feature daily programming from key talent and live play-by-play of WWE’s Premium Live Events.

SiriusXM’s partnership with WWE Radio arrives after channel 156 rebranded to Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 last July. The launch seeks to expand SiriusXM’s wrestling offerings, featuring coverage of WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series, as well as select audio simulcasts of WWE’s television programming.

Leading up to SummerSlam, WWE Radio will broadcast several live shows from the Minneapolis Convention Center, with Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Sam Roberts, and Peter Rosenberg slated to host, analyze upcoming storylines, and interview WWE personalities and fans. The coverage culminates in WWE Radio’s first live event broadcast of the two-night event on-site in Minnesota on August 1–2. Vic Joseph will lead the play-by-play coverage of all the action in the ring, assisted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Beyond event coverage, WWE Radio will continue to deliver previously established wrestling programming, with the programming roster anchored by flagship show “Busted Open” hosted by Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and Nic Nemeth every day from 9a to noon ET. Listeners will also hear “Notsam Wrestling Live,” “Cheap Heat Live,” “The Hart Beat with Natalya,” and “Off the Ropes.”

WWE Podcasts produced in partnership with Fanatics will also be integrated in the station’s programming slate, with episodes airing everyday at 4p ET, including “What Do You Want to Talk About?” hosted by Cody Rhodes and “Six Feet Under” with The Undertaker.

WWE EVP Alex Varga commented, “The WWE Universe is always looking for new ways to engage with WWE, and our partnership with SiriusXM will deliver exclusive access, original programming, and live event coverage that brings fans closer to the action wherever they are.”

SiriusXM SVP of Sports Programming, Content Marketing and Partnerships Jared Fox added, “We are thrilled to team up with WWE to launch the most comprehensive wrestling audio platform in the industry. By bringing together SiriusXM’s live pro wrestling programming with WWE’s world-class events, we are delivering an unmatched, 24/7 home for the WWE Universe, giving fans a way to tune in to every match and stay connected with every storyline, from anywhere they want to listen.”