World’s Largest EV Maker Adopts DTS AutoStage

The world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer is getting hybrid radio and video entertainment built in. Chinese automaker BYD is adopting Xperi’s DTS AutoStage as its exclusive in-car media platform, becoming the fourteenth major automaker to sign on.

The platform supports both audio and video entertainment capabilities, with feature availability varying by vehicle model, region and product configuration, delivering a hybrid radio experience alongside video streaming. BYD plans to launch DTS AutoStage before the end of the year.

BYD, which does not currently sell passenger vehicles in the US market but keeps a North American headquarters in California, joins a roster of automakers Xperi has built out over several years, including Toyota, Ford and BMW. The DTS AutoStage platform has grown from roughly 8 million vehicles globally in 2024 to more than 16 million today.

Xperi SVP and GM of Immersive Entertainment Jeff Jury said, “As the automotive cockpit becomes a ‘third space’ where consumers expect seamless access to the entertainment content they care about, we are excited to partner with BYD to provide a comprehensive solution to their customers.”