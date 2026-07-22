Audacy Cutting The Spot For FM Sports Simulcast in Houston

Audacy is doubling down on sports, even at the expense of a winner. The company is retiring 95.7 The Spot (KKHH), one of the company’s highest-performing stations in the Houston metro, to launch an FM simulcast of SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM) on August 13.

95.7 The Fan will serve as the flagship broadcast home for the Houston Texans, taking over from sister station 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM). Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero stated, “Launching 95.7 The Fan as our tenth FM sports station in the top ten US markets is a proud milestone and solidifies Audacy’s leadership in local sports audio.”

He added, “Houston boasts some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and they deserve both the content and distribution that matches their energy. Between our incredibly entertaining and informative lineup of local hosts and our exclusive partnership with the Texans, we are the ultimate destination for Houston sports fans.”

In Nielsen Audio’s PPM ratings, the Spot rose steadily through the first half of 2026, from a 4.1 share to 5.0 by May. Meanwhile, KILT-AM, which simulcasts on KILT-HD2, has averaged a 1.44 across the last five months, lagging .1 point behind its only sports competitor in the market, iHeartMedia’s SportsTalk790 (KBME-AM).

The move may be the most aggressive in a playbook the company has been running hard for over a year.

In January, Chicago’s 670 The Score got its own FM signal for the first time in its history. The following month, WGR Sports Radio expanded to FM in Buffalo and Rochester, displacing country outlet 107.7 The Wolf, a similar case of a music format losing ground to sports. The broadcaster launched an All-Sports FM in LA in April.

Just yesterday, Audacy struck a 42-station distribution deal with SiriusXM, pushing 23 sports stations onto satellite radio ahead of football season.

The Fan lineup will carry Payne and Pendergast, In The Loop with John Lopez and Reggie Adetula, The Drive with Stoerner and Hughley, Texans All Access, and Area 45 with Bijani and Creighton.