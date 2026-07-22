K-FOX Bumped to HD2 as Bay Country Claims 98.5 In San Jose

Weeks after Connoisseur Media revealed plans to sell San Jose’s Bay Country (KBAY) 94.5 signal to Christian network K-LOVE, the station is landing at the former frequency of K-FOX, a swap that pushes the Classic Rocker from FM into an HD-sideband existence.

Connoisseur announced the $2 million sale of the 94.5 signal earlier this month, as part of the company’s ongoing effort to refine its Bay Area portfolio following its acquisition of Bonneville’s San Francisco cluster, which started in 2025.

The frequency swap sees Bay Country moving to 98.5 FM and KUFX’s classic rock format shifting to a pair of HD subchannels, 98.5 KUFX-HD2 in San Jose and 99.7 KMVQ-HD3 in San Francisco, in addition to streaming through the station app. During the transition, KBAY will continue simulcasting on its 94.5 signal until the K-LOVE sale closes, which is expected this fall.

The company announced the expansion will be accompanied by several programming leadership changes across its West Coast markets, to be announced shortly. Jonathan “J Love” Campbell, who’d been Operations Manager and Program Director for KBAY and sister station Mix 106.5 (KEZR) since July 2025, exited the company last week.

Regional Operations Manager Brian “Fig” Figula said, “Expanding Bay Country to 98.5 is an investment in both our listeners and our advertising partners. This gives KBAY the stronger signal and broader reach the brand deserves while preserving everything our audience already loves about the station.”

Connoisseur Media Senior Vice President of Programming Keith Dakin said, “2026 has been a landmark year for country music, making this the ideal time to move KBAY to a stronger signal. The San Francisco Bay Area has long been underserved by a major country station, and we’re ready to fill that void. With Danny Miller, Tony Michaels, and Emily Harlan leading the lineup, KBAY is in a great spot to become the Bay Area’s premier destination for country music.”