Roar Renewed: Cumulus Keeps Memphis Tigers Flagship Status

Cumulus Media is staying put as the radio home of Memphis Tigers athletics. The company has renewed its agreement with Learfield’s Tiger Sports Properties, keeping football, men’s and women’s basketball, and coaches’ shows on News Talk 98.9 (WKIM).

In addition to live game broadcasts, the partnership includes promotional support, weekly features, and opportunities for fans to connect with coaches, players and the program throughout the year.

Cumulus Memphis Vice President and Market Manager Morgan D. Bohannon said, “We are proud of our partnership with Tiger Sports Properties and the University of Memphis. Being the ‘Home of the Tigers’ is a mutually beneficial partnership full of fast, fun action and filled with passion from the community.”

Tiger Sports Properties General Manager Greg Gaston said, “As we enter one of the most transformational periods in the history of Memphis Athletics, partnerships like this are critical to building deeper connections with Tiger fans across the Mid-South. News Talk 98.9 The Roar of Memphis gives us a powerful platform to tell the story of our student-athletes, coaches, and programs while helping unite our university, our city, and our supporters behind the bold future we’re building for Memphis.”