A WUDE Awakening for Rob Reel With New Brand Manager Gig

Midlands Media Group has named Robb Reel as MMG Creative Services Director and 94.3 The DUDE (WUDE) Morning Host and Brand Manager, bringing the South Carolina native’s morning show, Up Reel Early, to the station when he joins on August 3.

Reel most recently served as Morning Show Host at WVRC since 2023, where the West Virginia Broadcasters Association named Up Reel Early the Best Morning Show in both 2025 and 2026. His résumé includes contributions to seven Marconi Award-winning stations, three CMA Station of the Year honors, and an ACM Station of the Year award, along with more than three dozen individual awards from state broadcasters’ associations in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Washington, and West Virginia.

Reel said, “Despite all the moves and miles, South Carolina has always been my home. To borrow from another native: ‘Every chance I did or didn’t take…led me here to this.’ I can’t wait to get back home to help Columbia get Up Reel Early with The DUDE.”

MMG President and CEO Keith “Clark” Stover said, “We have searched high and low for an ambassador for The DUDE, and we are thrilled to welcome Robb to the station. We have a very unique brand and a highly engaging position in the market, and the missing piece was someone to make the local human part come to life.”