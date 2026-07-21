Audacy Strikes 42-Station Distribution Deal With SiriusXM

Dozens of Audacy’s sports, news, and talk stations are heading to SiriusXM. The two companies have struck a new distribution deal bringing 42 stations from 29 markets to satellite radio nationwide, with 23 sports stations launching in time for football season.

The deal marks another expansion of Audacy’s reach beyond its own platforms, following a June 2025 content-distribution agreement that brought Audacy’s full station lineup to the iHeartRadio app.

Of the sports stations launching on September 1, nine will be available in vehicles and on the SiriusXM app, including New York’s WFAN, Chicago’s 104.3 The Score, Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan, San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game, Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94WIP, Boston’s WEEI 93.7, Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket, Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan, and Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan.

The remaining 14 will reach subscribers through the SiriusXM app and the latest-generation SiriusXM 360L radios. Those stations are:

97.1 The Fan (Los Angeles)

SportsRadio 610 (Houston)

106.7 The Fan (Washington, DC)

The Team 980 (Washington, DC)

92.9 The Game (Atlanta)

104.3 WQAM (Miami)

97.3 The Fan (San Diego)

105.7 The Fan (Baltimore)

105.1 The Fan (Portland)

ESPN 1320 (Sacramento)

96.5 The Fan (Kansas City)

105.7 The Fan (Milwaukee)

92.9 ESPN (Memphis)

WGR 550 Sports Radio (Buffalo)

Nineteen Audacy news and talk stations will follow later this year, also via the SiriusXM app and 360L radios. Those stations are:

1010 WINS/92.3 FM (New York)

KNX News (Los Angeles)

WBBM Newsradio (Chicago)

KCBS All News (San Francisco)

NewsRadio 1080 KRLD (Dallas)

KYW Newsradio (Philadelphia)

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (Philadelphia)

WWJ Newsradio 950 (Detroit)

1380 WAOK (Atlanta)

News Talk 830 WCCO (Minneapolis)

104.1 KMOX (St. Louis)

NewsRadio KDKA (Pittsburgh)

98.1 KMBZ FM (Kansas City)

WWL (New Orleans)

WTIC News Talk 1080 (Hartford)

NewsRadio 930 WBEN (Buffalo)

NewsRadio WRVA (Richmond)

News/Talk 98.9 WORD (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville, SC)

NewsRadio WILK (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “SiriusXM is the essential audio home for sports fans, offering access to every team and game alongside an unmatched lineup of national sports talk, expert analysis, and the biggest voices in sports. We also recognize the unique role local personalities play in connecting fans with their teams every day. By adding Audacy’s extensive lineup of sports stations, we’re making those trusted hometown voices available to fans wherever they are across North America.”

Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner said, “Audacy’s sports brands are deeply connected to the cities, teams and fan communities they serve, and being able to extend our reach nationally through SiriusXM is a natural fit. We look forward to working together with SiriusXM to bring our outstanding talent and content to sports fans and news and talk listeners wherever they are.”