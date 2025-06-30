Audacy Brands Join iHeartRadio Platform in Pivotal Streaming Pact

In an unprecedented partnership between the US’s two largest radio operators, iHeartMedia and Audacy have announced a new content distribution partnership that brings Audacy’s portfolio of radio stations and podcasts to the iHeartRadio digital platform.

The move expands Audacy’s reach of more than 240 AM/FM stations across iHeart’s app, which is accessible on more than 500 platforms and devices, including smart speakers, digital dashboards, mobile apps, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

The partnership will not affect any existing distribution on the Audacy app. Audacy’s stations and on-demand content will remain fully accessible through its owned-and-operated platform, with iHeartRadio serving solely as an additional outlet. However, the agreement is not reciprocal – iHeartMedia content will not be distributed on Audacy platforms.

An added bonus for Audacy: last week, iHeart revealed it is bringing iHeartRadio to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, becoming the first broadcaster to integrate its app with the wearable device. After updating the iHeartRadio app, Meta View app, and glasses, users can control playback through the wearable hands-free.

iHeart President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo commented, “This is an exciting day for our industry as the addition of Audacy’s stations to iHeartRadio maximizes radio’s presence across the country as the most listened to and trusted medium for audiences and consumers. This move gives our listeners even more opportunities to connect with the stations and content most relevant to them, aligning with our mission to always meet our audiences where they are and enhance their experience.”

Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero added, “We believe in the power of being everywhere, and this partnership is a meaningful step in our strategy to ensure our iconic stations, talent, and programming are available wherever and however audio is consumed.”