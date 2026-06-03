Cumulus, UAB Athletics Blaze Ahead with Partnership Extension

JOX Radio and UAB Athletics are staying together. Learfield’s Blazer Sports Properties, UAB Athletics, and Cumulus Media have agreed to a three-year football and basketball flagship extension, keeping the partnership in place through the 2028-29 academic year.

Under the deal, Birmingham’s JOX 94.5 (WJOX) remains the flagship for UAB Football and Tuscaloosa’s JOX 100.5 (WJQX) the home for UAB Men’s Basketball. WJQX will also carry coaches’ shows featuring football’s Alex Mortensen, men’s basketball’s Andy Kennedy, and Randy Norton.

In his 11th year calling UAB sports, Alabama native David Crane returns as the Voice of the Blazers, handling play-by-play for football, men’s basketball, and baseball alongside hosting duties on the coaches’ shows.

WJOX VP and Market Manager James Robinson remarked, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with UAB Athletics and Blazer Sports Properties and look forward to continuing to deliver the best local college sports programming in America.”

Blazer Sports Properties GM Greg Wheeler said, “JOX Radio has served as a terrific radio partner for UAB Athletics, providing unparalleled broadcast quality for Blazer Football and Basketball games and coaches’ shows. We’re excited to continue engaging our fans through the exceptional broadcast experience delivered by JOX Radio and our outstanding broadcast team led by David Crane.”