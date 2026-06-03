Christian Radio Honored With CMB Awards at Momentum 2026

Christian Music Broadcasters handed out its annual Station of the Year and special honors at Momentum 2026 in Orlando. Hope Media Group’s 89.3 KSBJ in Houston led the major market category, with three other market tiers being awarded for excellence.

Life 97.3 (KDNW) in Duluth took Small Market honors, while 90.9 (KLRC) in Fayetteville claimed Medium Market. Large Market went to Contemporary Christian 104.9 The River (WCVO) in Columbus.

The CMB University Station award went to The Lifeline at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and The Unfolding from Faith Podcasts earned the Radio Podcast honor.

Special recognition went to four recipients.

The Industry Achievement Award, given for outstanding long-term contributions to the growth of Christian music radio, went to John Mays. The Community Service Award recognized 90.9 (KCBI) in Dallas-Fort Worth for its community efforts over the past year.

Crowder received the Rich Mullins Artist Impact Award for long-time contributions to the music and ministry of Christian music radio. The CMB Board of Directors Award was presented to Johnny and Stacey Stone for their lifelong dedication to advancing the Gospel through radio.