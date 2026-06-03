Washington State Broadcasters Association Finds Its New CEO

Washington State’s broadcasting industry has a new advocate in chief. Jim Rose, former General Manager of Seattle’s KING-TV and San Francisco’s KRON-TV, has been named President and CEO of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters, succeeding Keith Shipman.

Rose becomes the eighth leader in WSAB’s 91-year history when he begins the role on June 15.

He brings more than three decades of major-market television experience to the position, with a background spanning community engagement, advertiser strategy, and journalism. He served on the WSAB Board of Directors from 2017 to 2021, including a term as Board Chair, and later served on the California Broadcasters Association board.

WSAB Board Chairman Neal Boling said, “Jim Rose is one of the most respected broadcasters in the Pacific Northwest. His leadership experience, passion for local media, and commitment to advocacy make him uniquely qualified to lead WSAB at a critical time for our industry. The Board is excited to welcome Jim and looks forward to working with him as we continue serving Washington broadcasters.”

Rose said the role centers on a fight he’s long believed in.

“I’m honored to join the Washington State Association of Broadcasters at a time when trusted local media is more essential than ever,” Rose commented. “Local broadcasters inform, protect, connect, and entertain our communities while reflecting the unique character of Washington state. I look forward to working with elected officials to enact and support policies that strengthen local journalism and ensure broadcasters can continue serving their communities with impact, integrity, and purpose.”