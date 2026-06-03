Radio Summer School Is In Session With Keith Cunningham

Fall ratings are months away, and Keith Cunningham thinks that’s exactly enough time to do something about it. The Black Box Group founder has launched Summer School, a live online curriculum through August, aimed at stations looking to sharpen their teams.

Stations, clusters, or companies select only the courses that fit their needs, with private 30-to-60-minute sessions covering topics including revenue, content, aircheck psychology, social media strategy, and reading ratings.

Cunningham said the curriculum is built for the reality most brand teams are operating in.

“Brand teams are smaller, multi-tasking, and often lacking tools, budget, and critical experience. All while trying to stand out in an avalanche of content and competition. These courses bring scars and receipts, and they’re like injecting decades of major market warfare experience into the veins of attendees, from winning head-to-head battles to knocking a leading morning show off its perch.”

Stations interested in Summer School can reach Cunningham via email.