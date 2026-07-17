TM Studios, Mix 96.5 Reunite For New Jingle Pack

TM Studios and Mix 96.5 Brand Manager JR Ammons are working together again, this time on a new jingle package for Audacy’s Houston Hot AC station. The package, called “Mix Hot AC 2,” is already on air on KHMX and is now available for syndication.

Mix 96.5 Houston Brand Manager JR Ammons said, “TM created an amazing new sound for Mix; Dave and his team are ridiculously talented. They took us in a different, new direction and I couldn’t be happier. I’m thrilled with how it all came together. Mix has never sounded better.”

TM Studios COO and Co-Owner Dave Bethell said, “I’m so happy to be working with JR once again. We share similar visions on branding, the Hot AC format and how effective jingles are as a tool to make deeper connections with listeners, building trust and recall in a way imaging alone will never do. TM is in the business of helping stations be unforgettable, and we’re proud that Mix has a package that fulfills that brief.”