SuperTalk Mississippi’s Radiothon Delivers For Palmer Home

SuperTalk Mississippi’s listeners turned out again this year for Palmer Home for Children. The network’s 14th annual Radiothon aired live from Palmer’s campus outside of Hernando, featuring testimonies from the children, staff, and supporters the event exists to help.

By the end of the day, SuperTalk’s 12 radio stations and network had raised $392,565 for the children in Palmer Home’s care, up from last year’s total of $336,590.24. Founded in 1895, Palmer Home for Children serves children from birth through age 24, regardless of race, gender, or background, through four care settings: Campus Care, Family Care, Foster Care, and Transitional Care.

Palmer Home President Drake Bassett commented, “Every child deserves a place to belong, a family to believe in them, and the opportunity to dream about their future. For 14 years, SuperTalk Mississippi listeners have made that possible for hundreds of children through their incredible generosity. Together, we are restoring hope and changing lives. We are so grateful for our listeners who painted the state green this year and help us continue this mission.”

SuperTalk Mississippi Media CEO Kim Dillon said, “For 14 years, Radiothon has been one of the most meaningful days on our calendar at SuperTalk Mississippi Media. We set aside our regular programming to shine a light on the life-changing work happening every day at Palmer Home for Children. The overwhelming generosity of our listeners continues to make a lasting difference, and we’re honored to partner with Palmer Home to help provide hope, healing, and a safe home for children who need it most.”