A Sales Team’s Ten Commandments for Winning

While it may not be chiseled into stone tablets or the subject of a Charlton Heston movie, there are ten commandments your sales team should follow to drive revenue growth. Unlike the original ten, breaking these won’t get you smote, just outsold.

1. Don’t Wait Until The Timing Is Perfect

Move into position and begin now. Reach the decision-makers before other sellers. Somebody’s got to win; why shouldn’t it be you?

2. Aim 11X Higher Than You Think

In true Spinal Tap fashion, turn it up to 11. Create frighteningly ambitious goals. Focusing on larger goals pushes you harder, and once you knock a really big goal down, you prove to yourself that the previously thought “impossible” was possible.

3. Get To The Point

Salespeople who keep it simple do better. Simple proposals and straight talk close deals faster than a lot of fancy buzzwords.

4. Don’t Fear Challenging Their Thinking

Advertisers don’t always know. They are experts at their business, not yours. Continuous self-education will make you a fortune if you prep better and come forward into situations with data-driven research that shows them a better way forward.

5. Always Show Your Proof, Let Others Hype

Always back up claims with hard data and real-world wins. Avoid overpromising and underdelivering.

6. Talk About Their Outcomes, Not Your Features

Let them see a vision of how you’ll transform their business, not just what your product does. People believe what they see. They care about solving the problem.

7. Show Your Small Wins and Build Momentum Into A Big Win

Build trust. It’s an organic process. Show results before making the big ask.

8. Inject Creativity Back Into Business And Adapt As Needed

Do your prep always, learn objections, and adjust instead of pitching products. Things happen in the process; always be prepared with options. Be resilient and roll with the punches.

9. Find True Believers

Build relationships with advertisers who want change and will internally sell your solutions.

10. Just Keep Going, Never Rest

“Rest never sleeps.” After you close a deal, keep innovating and adding value so no client ever considers leaving. Keep them updated and perpetually develop the relationship.

A bonus for those local radio sellers trying to build their momentum: hear our Q3 Radio Sales Event: “How Local Radio Wins The Next Revenue Battle.”