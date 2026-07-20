Nominate Your Best Sellers Now: 34th Radio Wayne Awards Open

Radio sales teams are proving every single day that this industry still delivers, and it’s time the people responsible got their due. Nominations are now open for the 34th annual Radio Wayne Awards, radio’s top honor for sales, marketing, and management excellence.

No more nominations will be considered after 8p ET on August 7.

Who’s the best in the business right now? Which AE is out there closing deals your competitors said were impossible? Got a Digital Sales Manager or a Digital-Only Sales Representative cracking open new business like it’s nothing?

And this year, we want to honor the unsung heroes: the Client Services Managers and Traffic Managers who are the steady heartbeat of every sales department. We want their names.

NOMINATE HERE

A Radio Wayne Award is more than a trophy – it’s a career-defining honor.

Now in its 34th year, the Radio Wayne Awards are badges of honor for radio sales, marketing, and management excellence. For the second consecutive year, we’re handing them out live at NAB Show New York and honoring all finalists in our October issue.

Award categories include:

Streetfighter (Account Executive) of the Year

Support Staff (Client Services Manager/Traffic Manager) [NEW]

Digital-Only Sales Representative of the Year [NEW]

Digital Sales Manager of the Year [NEW]

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 1–20 of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 21+ of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 1–20 of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 21+ of the Year

IT’S UP TO YOU. The only way your standout team members can be considered for a Radio Wayne Award is if you nominate them. Don’t wait: submit your nominations now.

About the Radio Wayne Awards

The Radio Wayne Awards were named in honor of “Radio Wayne” Cornils, a longtime industry advocate who dedicated his career to elevating sales professionalism in radio. For over three decades, these awards have recognized the people behind the scenes whose commitment, creativity, and performance set the bar for the entire industry.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the East Coast’s essential marketplace for content and creation, running October 21 and 22 at Manhattan’s Javits Center. Registration for the 2026 NAB Show New York is open now.