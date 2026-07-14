Elvis Duran Gets Into Pod Production with Heyman, MCM Studios

iHeartMedia syndicated host Elvis Duran and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman are among those teaming on a new podcast, vodcast, and creator development company to help brands and media personalities produce and monetize premium content.

The venture also brings in Emmy Award-winning producer Mitchell Stuart and entrepreneur Michael Canzoniero. MCM Studios’ Manhattan production facility will provide the infrastructure behind Podrophenia’s capabilities, including studios, sets, audio infrastructure, and post-production capabilities.

Podrophenia’s inaugural flagship series, Hello Randy, hosted by Randy Fenoli, is expected to premiere later this year through iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network, with additional original programming announcements expected throughout 2026.

Duran said, “I’ve seen firsthand the need for a state-of-the-art production facility for content creators, particularly podcasters. With Paul Heyman and MCM Studios, we’re playing with the big boys!”

Heyman added, “In looking at today’s landscape, we’ve seen so many studios that are turnkey and therefore built on the premise of minimal alterations. Podrophenia is the first studio specifically customized to the host’s personality and also the concept. We’re not just building a content hub for creators, we’re building a creator hub for the content.”