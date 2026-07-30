Potts Promoted to General Manager at Urban One Dallas

Following the company’s acquisition of Service Broadcasting Group, which brought KKDA and KRNB into the Urban One portfolio, Urban One is putting new leadership in place across its expanded Dallas-Fort Worth cluster, starting with Maurice Potts as General Manager.

As Vice President and General Manager, Potts will lead the Dallas-Fort Worth cluster after serving for the past three years as General Sales Manager. With nearly 15 years at Urban One, he also serves as a Board Member for the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

In Potts’ place, Karl Whittingham has been named Director of Sales following multiple leadership roles within Urban One. Lastly, Kevin Jenkins joins Urban One Dallas as Local Sales Manager from Service Broadcasting, where he served as Executive Vice President of National Sales.

Urban One RVP Doug Abernathy said, “Bringing these historic Dallas brands into the Radio One family is monumental. I am incredibly proud to promote Maurice and Karl. Having worked with Maurice and Karl during our time at Radio One, I know firsthand their exceptional drive and dedication to excellence. Additionally, adding Kevin to our leadership team ensures we have a leadership team built on deep local roots and proven success. Together, this team will elevate Radio One to greater heights with our partners.”

Potts said, “I’m honored to lead Radio One into its next chapter in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. As we bring together these iconic brands, I look forward to leading our talented team as we build on their legacy by creating exceptional experiences, meaningful connections, and innovative opportunities that serve our listeners, partners, and the communities we proudly serve at the highest level.”