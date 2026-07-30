MIW, Media Staffing Network Reopen Speak Up! Applications

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is searching for a fourth Speak Up! mentee. Created in memory of Media Staffing Network founder Laurie Kahn, the program pairs one woman from a small or medium radio market with senior female broadcast leaders.

Kahn founded Media Staffing Network in 1993 and spent more than three decades helping media companies fill sales and management roles before her death in October 2022. Since launching in her honor, Speak Up! has become one of MIW’s signature leadership initiatives. For one year, the Speak Up! mentee will receive personalized mentorship from MIW’s network of female broadcast leaders, complemented by executive coaching from Media Staffing Network’s certified coaches.

Past recipients include iHeartMedia Markets Group Little Rock & Fayetteville, AR Social Media Manager and On-Air Personality Presleigh Bearden (2025); Townsquare Media Rochester, MN National Adult Contemporary Host and Community Outreach Director Jessica Williams (2024); and Iliad Media Group Boise, ID Senior Sales & Marketing Executive Mary Zukin (2023).

Interested applicants can secure a spot via the MIW application page through August 28.

MIW President Sheila Kirby said, “As Speak Up! enters its fourth year, we’re incredibly proud of the impact this program continues to have on women across our industry. Honoring Laurie Kahn’s legacy means creating opportunities for women to grow as leaders, build meaningful relationships, and gain the confidence to pursue the next step in their careers. Every year, we’re inspired by the remarkable women who apply, and we’re excited to welcome another mentee into the MIW community.”

Media Staffing Network President Lisa Fields said, “Laurie believed that investing in people was one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen our industry. Speak Up! reflects that belief by giving emerging leaders access to experienced mentors who can provide guidance, perspective, and encouragement at pivotal moments in their careers. We’re honored to continue partnering with MIW to help empower the next generation of women leaders in radio.”