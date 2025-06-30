MIW Launches Third Annual Speak Up! Program Honoring Kahn

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has opened applications for the third annual Speak Up! Mentorship Program, a year-long coaching initiative created in partnership with Media Staffing Network to honor the legacy of its founder, Laurie Kahn.

Open to women working in small to medium radio markets across any department, the Speak Up! program selects one candidate each year to receive dedicated mentorship from senior female executives in the MIW network, along with personalized coaching from certified professionals affiliated with Media Staffing Network.

The initiative is designed to empower emerging female leaders in radio broadcasting with support, confidence-building, and strategic career development.

Past mentees include Townsquare Media National Adult Contemporary Host and Community Outreach Director Jessica Williams and Iliad Media Group Senior Sales and Marketing Executive Mary Zukin.

Applications are open through Friday, July 18, via MIW.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby commented, “MIW is proud to continue honoring Laurie Kahn’s legacy through the Speak Up! program. Each year, we have the opportunity to support emerging female leaders and help them find their voice and path to growth in our industry. This program represents the very heart of our mission.”

Media Staffing Network President Lisa Fields added, “Laurie believed deeply in supporting women’s professional development, and Speak Up! is a powerful reflection of that vision. We are thrilled to partner with MIW again and look forward to working with this year’s mentee to help her build confidence, expand her network, and reach her full potential.”