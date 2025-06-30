Radio’s Big Podcasting Opportunity Is Local And Still Up for Grabs

As video podcasts surge in visibility and major platforms push creators toward visual formats, a newly highlighted opportunity is flying under the radar, especially for radio. One of the most significant areas of growth in podcasting isn’t national – it’s hyperlocal.

During a recent Borrell Associates webinar on the state of podcasting, multiple presenters made clear that local content is an underdeveloped frontier. Despite podcasts now reaching over 115 million weekly US listeners, the number of locally-focused shows remains relatively small. That void is drawing attention from non-broadcast entities, including digital-native news outlets and sports networks.

Former radio executive and Amplifi Media CEO Steve Goldstein emphasized that the local podcasting space has been largely neglected and is wide open for broadcasters to claim. He pointed to the rapid growth of CityCast, Axios Local, and the Locked On sports network as proof that city-based podcast franchises can gain traction, especially when content is delivered daily and adapted for visual platforms.

Goldstein argued that broadcasters already possess the talent, infrastructure, and audience trust, but risk falling behind if they continue to treat radio as a purely linear product. He warned that younger audiences, especially Gen Z, are far more engaged with digital audio and unlikely to tune in to traditional radio in the ways previous generations did.

The conversation turned toward YouTube’s growing role in podcast distribution. YouTube Strategic Partner Manager Stephanie Chan presented data showing that the platform has become the top podcast listening service globally. She noted that viewership via connected TVs is rising fast, and many consumers are discovering shows not through full episodes, but by evaluating thumbnails and titles in browsing mode.

For content creators reluctant to dive fully into video production, Chan recommended starting with simple, scalable visual elements, such as Zoom recordings or static animations. These low-barrier visuals can still improve podcast visibility within YouTube’s search and discovery algorithms.

Still, not everyone is convinced that video should be the default.

In a recent LinkedIn blog post, Triton Digital Executive Vice President of Podcast and Content Delivery Sharon Taylor expressed concern that the podcast industry is drifting too far from its audio-first roots. She shared a personal example of listening to longtime favorite shows and increasingly feeling like an outsider, missing out on context and details now intended for viewers, not listeners.

Taylor argued that podcast creators need to recognize audio and video as distinct experiences with different audience expectations. Rather than repurposing the same episode for both formats, she suggested developing content tailored specifically to each. That could mean shorter cuts, visual cues, or even entirely separate versions of the same show.