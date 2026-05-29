Cubs Score $805k With Audacy Chicago to Fight Brain Cancer

Audacy’s 104.3 The Score (WSCR) has teamed up with the Chicago Cubs and Cubs Charities for the third annual “Cubs for a Cure” radiothon, raising over $805,000 for BrainUp, a nonprofit committed to raising awareness for brain cancer.

The 24-hour radiothon was simulcast on Marquee Sports Network on May 21, hosted by The Score’s Leila Rahimi, Marshall Harris, Matt Spiegel, Laurence Holmes, Mike Mulligan, and Mark Grote. Former host Danny Parkins returned to host in tribute to his late brother. This year’s radiothon outpaced last year’s event by over $55,000.

Throughout the broadcast, special guests joined the hosts to encourage listeners to donate and to share stories of cancer’s impact on their lives. Guests from the Cubs included players Jameson Taillon and Ian Happ, Manager Craig Counsell, and former first baseman Anthony Rizzo, among other sports ccelebs.

The radiothon was part of “Cubs for a Cure,” a multiday fundraising effort by the Cubs and Cubs Charities to raise funds for the fight against cancer. In tandem with Advocate Health Care and AbbVie, over $1.6 million was raised.

Audacy Chicago VP of Sports Programming Mitch Rosen said, “More than 1,900 listeners rallied together to pledge donations, and we are deeply moved by their incredible generosity. Through the stories shared by our hosts and guests, we see firsthand how cancer impacts families. This radiothon is a reminder that no one has to fight alone. Our heartfelt thanks go out to our community, sponsors, team, and our great partner, the Chicago Cubs.”