FCC Redraws the Public Interest Line With Enforcement Warning

“No broadcaster has a ‘right’ to use the public spectrum,” is the blunt message that the FCC Media Bureau delivered on Thursday in a public notice that has only inflamed the ongoing debate over public interest that has defined the FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr.

The notice, which lands on the same day Disney’s ABC stations faced a deadline to file early license renewals ordered by the Commission, traces the public trustee framework from the Radio Act of 1927 through a line of Supreme Court and DC Circuit decisions affirming that broadcast spectrum is a finite public resource, that the government necessarily picks winners and losers in allocating it, and that licensees hold their channels on a temporary and conditional basis.

Surviving obligations described in the document include issues/programs lists, the prohibition on news distortion, equal opportunity requirements for political candidates, and the ban on obscene, indecent, and profane content.

On April 27 and 28, the Media Bureau directed Bridge News and The Walt Disney Company, respectively, to file early license renewals for all their stations, with Disney’s ABC deadline falling today. The Disney order cited the public interest standard as the basis for the early review and came amid the administration’s public pressure over Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air remarks.

Thursday’s notice cites both orders in a footnote listing enforcement tools available to the Commission, alongside fines, short-term renewals, conditional grants, and designating applications for hearing.

The message carries no individual signature and is not a Commission-level order, but arrives with an active enforcement posture, making clear that the FCC will review public interest compliance not only at license renewal but across assignments and transfers as well, and will “not hesitate to exercise its statutory authority to ensure that broadcasters either fulfill their public interest obligation or provide the privilege of being a broadcast licensee to someone that will fulfill that duty.”

Over the past months, the Carr FCC has faced increasing accusations of “weaponizing” the public interest standard as an instrument of editorial pressure for outlets providing programming that the Trump administration reportedly finds unfavorable — a pattern its critics, including members of both parties, have increasingly characterized as unconstitutional.

Last September, Carr suggested broadcasters unhappy with their regulatory obligations could “turn their license in” and become streamers or podcasters, and raised the prospect of an auction allowing operators to purchase flexible licenses free of public interest requirements. Such a concept would almost certainly require congressional action, given that federal law explicitly conditions broadcast licenses on public interest service.

Lone Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez responded swiftly, posting on X, “The ‘public interest’ does not mean this administration’s interests. Broadcasters should ignore these latest threats and stiffen their spine. Pushing back is the only thing that will stop this FCC from abusing its power to silence speech and punish independent reporting.”

Gomez has maintained consistent opposition throughout the current FCC chapter. Following the September Open Meeting, she called for a formal rulemaking to define broadcasters’ public interest obligations more precisely, citing longstanding principles of localism, competition, and diversity of viewpoints as too loosely applied.