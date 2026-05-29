What Is The Most Underused Asset in Radio?

Algorithms are tuned to exploit it. Platforms are built to hijack it. And somewhere in the noise, radio is still holding the attention that every brand, creator, and media company is desperately trying to manufacture from scratch.

How? It’s not follower counts, impressions, or optimized engagement rates. It’s trust. The kind of trust that gets built over years of showing up in someone’s morning commute, their kitchen, their first heartbreak. Radio has it. And according to the women shaping how this industry communicates itself to the world, radio isn’t using it nearly enough.

In our upcoming June issue, Radio Ink asked the Most Influential Women in Radio from Corporate Communications what they believe is radio’s most underused asset in the current attention economy.

Here’s a sampling of what they said:

“Radio’s most underused asset in today’s attention economy is trust at scale. In a media landscape dominated by fragmented feeds, algorithms, and passive scrolling, radio still creates habitual, emotional connections with audiences in real time. Personalities aren’t just content creators — they’re trusted voices embedded in culture and community. That level of credibility is incredibly difficult to replicate.”

“Radio’s most underused asset is its own content. We create compelling, authentic moments every day, but too often they end on-air instead of being extended across platforms to grow audience and revenue. The opportunity to meet listeners where they are is right in front of us. At the same time, we’re not listening enough to the next generation, who instinctively understand how audiences discover and engage today.”

“Trust is much harder to earn than clicks — and radio already has it. A radio station and its air personalities are perceived as friends by the audience. That relationship runs far deeper than the connection most people have with influencers. A friend is an influencer on steroids. It is radio’s greatest asset, yet too often the industry forgets to fully maximize it.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s June issue, featuring the Most Influential Women in Radio, comes out Monday, June 11. Click HERE to subscribe today.