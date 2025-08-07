Chicago’s Score Breaks Fundraising Record for Brain Cancer

Audacy’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) teamed up with the Chicago Cubs for the second Cubs for a Cure radiothon, raising more than $750,000 for BrainUp, a nonprofit focused on brain cancer awareness and research – marking the station’s largest fundraiser in its history.

The 24-hour broadcast was simulcast on Marquee Sports Network as part of a broader Cubs for a Cure initiative that raised over $1.5 million. The radiothon was hosted by former Score personality Danny Parkins, who led the effort in memory of his late brother. He was joined throughout the day by station hosts Marshall Harris, Leila Rahimi, Matt Spiegel, Mark Grote, Ramie Makhlouf, and David Haugh.

In addition to stories from patients, caregivers, and medical professionals, the event featured appearances from major sports figures and media personalities like Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney, President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, Manager Craig Counsell, former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, former Blackhawks star Eddie Olczyk, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd, and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Audacy Chicago Vice President of Sports Programming Mitch Rosen said, “This wasn’t just our station’s biggest fundraiser ever; it was a powerful testament to our community that we’re in this fight together. We owe it all to our loyal listeners, sponsors, incredible team, and our great partner, the Chicago Cubs.”