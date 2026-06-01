TX Radio Hall of Fame Adds New Category for 2026 Nominations

A new recognition category headlines the Texas Radio Hall of Fame’s call for 2026 nominations, as the organization opens its nomination portal through June 30. Any voting member in good standing may submit nominations during this first round.

New this cycle is the Small Markets/Big Voices category, saluting broadcast professionals who built careers serving listeners in small and medium-sized markets.

Submissions will be reviewed by an internal TRHOF Review Committee comprised of former inductees working anonymously and independently, which identifies up to 50 candidates for final voting consideration. That vote determines 20 individuals to be honored at the TRHOF Induction Ceremony and Radio Reunion Weekend, set for November 7–8 at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore, Texas.

TRHOF Executive Director and 2011 Inductee Doug Harris said, “During our 2025 nominations period, the TRHOF’s Executive Board added a new category of recognition, the Lone Star Legacies, to accommodate worthy nominees who are deceased. For the 2026 season, we are introducing the Small Markets/Big Voices category to salute those broadcast professionals who have built their careers serving listeners in small and medium-sized markets.”