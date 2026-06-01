Radio Reaches Multicultural Voters Where Other Ad Buys Don’t

Katz Media Group data shows radio reaches 85 to 86 percent of multicultural registered voters; a finding that comes as political advertisers map their future presidential election buys against a non-white population projected to hit 44 percent of the US by 2030.

Katz Media Group released the data through its Katz Vote platform, drawing on US Census projections, 2024 ACS one-year estimates, Nielsen 2026 DMA populations, and Scarborough USA 2025 R2 Combo data for adults 18 and older.

The figures center on two voter blocs. Among the 49.9 million Hispanic adults 18 and older who make up 18% of the US population, 71% are registered to vote. Of those registered Hispanic voters, 75 percent say they always vote in any election, and 85% listen to AM/FM.

Among the 35.6 million Black adults 18 and older, 13 percent of the US population, 83% are registered to vote. Of those registered Black voters, 77 percent always vote and 86 percent listen to radio.

By comparison, broadcast television only reaches 61 percent of registered Hispanic voters and 68 percent of registered Black voters.

Katz frames the combined universe as 96 million non-white adults of voting age, a figure the company positions as an underserved opportunity in political media planning. Non-white adults are projected to represent 44 percent of the total U.S. population by 2030. The Katz Vote tool maps the data across the top 25 Hispanic and Black DMAs. Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Miami, and Dallas-Fort Worth lead the Hispanic DMA ranking. New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Philadelphia head the Black DMA list.

The data adds to a growing body of research making the case for radio in modern political media plans. A Westwood One and Advertiser Perceptions study found AM/FM holds 64% of ad-supported audio time among registered voters 18 and older, while political agencies estimate its share at roughly 26%, which indicates a persistent underallocation. BIA Advisory Services projects $8.4 billion in total local political spending in 2026.