Lance Tidwell Joins Stone Canyon Media as Associate GM

Stone Canyon Media has added former iHeartMedia SVP Lance Tidwell to its Northern Arizona leadership team. He joins the Flagstaff-based company as Associate General Manager, bringing his operations, programming, and sales experience aboard.

Tidwell’s broadcast career has included leadership roles at Citadel Broadcasting, Entercom, and iHeartMedia, where he served as a Senior VP overseeing large-scale operations, audience growth, brand development, and sales alignment. At Citadel, he held both operations and regional leadership positions, managing programming strategy, talent development, and market performance across multiple markets.

Between broadcast roles, Tidwell expanded his business background through work in automotive sales, real estate, and executive coaching. He served as Team Leader and CEO for a Keller Williams Market Center, where he led recruiting, agent development, and operational management.

At Stone Canyon Media, Tidwell will work alongside company leadership to support sales, digital strategy, programming oversight, and operational growth across the company’s Northern Arizona properties. The cluster includes Kolt Country 107.5 (KSED), 96.7 The Wolf (KWMX), Rewind 92.5 (KFLX), and 97.1 The Big Talker (KBTK).