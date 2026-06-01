After Bronson’s WROR Exit, Beasley Pairs LBF With Adam 12

Beasley Media Group is debuting a new morning team at 105.7 WROR today, filling the void left by Bob Bronson’s departure last month with a pairing that keeps his former co-host, Lauren Beckham Falcone, in place alongside a well-traveled Boston radio veteran.

The ROR Morning Show with LBF and Adam 12 unites Falcone with Adam 12, a 30-year broadcast and digital media veteran whose résumé spans WFNX and WBCN, a program director stint at WBOS, and, most recently, an Executive Producer role on the Toucher & Hardy Show at 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ).

Bronson, who had co-hosted mornings at WROR alongside Falcone since 2019, exited last month as part of Beasley’s cost-cutting early-retirement offering — one of several departures companywide in recent weeks.

VP and Market Manager Mary Menna said, “We’re excited to launch The new ROR Morning Show with LBF and Adam 12. LBF and Adam have a natural chemistry, incredible energy, and a genuine connection with listeners making mornings on WROR both entertaining and relatable. We’re looking forward to bringing Boston a show that’s fun, funny, and filled with personality every morning.”

WROR PD Scott Morello said, “Adam brings a tremendous amount of creativity, experience, and passion for great radio to WROR. Pairing him with LBF creates a morning show that’s energetic, funny, and incredibly engaging. We’re excited to build something special for Boston listeners.”

Adam 12 added, “I’m incredibly excited to join LBF and wake up Boston every morning on WROR. For the last seven years, I’ve had the fortune of working with some of the best in the business at Beasley Media Group, taking on new challenges, and growing both as a talent and programmer. Working with LBF for a new morning show on WROR is a dream come true. I’m grateful to Mary Menna and Scott Morello for the opportunity to entertain Boston listeners on WROR.”