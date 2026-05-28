Sioux Falls Host Named Third MIW in Country Radio Mentee

Christine Manika, Brand Manager and Midday Host at Townsquare Media’s Kickin’ Country (KIKN) and Morning Host at KXRB in Sioux Falls, will spend the next year as the MIW in Country Radio mentee, paired with Urban One Houston’s Lauren “Lo” Sessions.

Now in its third year, the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio program is a year-long initiative connecting the selected mentee with industry leaders through tailored conversations, leadership development, and direct industry access. A partnership between MIW and Country Radio Broadcasters, the program includes attendance at the 2027 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Beyond radio, she serves as emcee and court announcer for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the NBA G League affiliate of the Miami Heat, and sits on the board of The Teddy Bear Den, a local organization supporting low-income pregnant women and new mothers.

“I am ecstatic to learn from the ‘Leading Ladies’ in country radio,” Manika remarked. “I grew up surrounded by powerful women whose mission was to strive for greatness. No matter how many times I failed throughout my life, I never gave up on myself. I am a self-proclaimed lifelong learner, and I couldn’t be more excited to have Lauren ‘Lo’ Sessions as my mentor. She is one of the many women dominating on and off the mic in country radio. In an ever-changing world with new technology daily, Lo shows us that real voices still matter. I’m ready to rediscover my voice again with Lo. Thank you to the MIW and CRB for this incredible opportunity and for empowering women across the country music industry.”

Country Radio Broadcasters Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “Christine’s passion for radio, commitment to her community, and drive to continue growing within the industry made her an outstanding choice for this year’s mentorship program. CRB is proud to continue partnering with MIW on an initiative that helps support and develop the next generation of female leaders in country radio.”

MIW Board Member Becky Brenner stated, “Christine brings an incredible level of enthusiasm, authenticity, and determination to everything she does. Her commitment to serving her audience and growing as a leader in country radio made her stand out immediately. We’re thrilled to pair her with Lo Sessions, whose experience and mentorship will help guide Christine as she continues building an exciting future in the industry.”