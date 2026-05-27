Former Univision Radio GM Joins RAB for Member Engagement

RAB has appointed former TelevisaUnivision leader Sabina Widmann as its EVP to oversee member engagement, enhance member services, and expand overall offerings as the organization works to support the evolving needs of audio and broadcast radio.

Before two years as EVP at Ark Marketing & Media Solutions, where she launched the company’s Latino division, Widmann was President and Regional Radio General Manager of Univision Radio San Diego. Throughout her time at Univision, she served on executive committees for both RAB and the Southern California Broadcasters Association and co-chaired RAB’s multicultural committee.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “Sabina’s leadership experience, industry knowledge and understanding of broadcasters and the local communities which they serve make her an outstanding addition to the RAB team. Her passion for helping media organizations grow and evolve will further strengthen the support, education, and resources RAB provides to its members.”

Widmann said, “I’m excited to join RAB during such an important time for the industry. Radio and audio continue to play a vital role for our communities and advertisers. I look forward to working with RAB’s members and team to help provide meaningful resources, education, and support that help broadcasters navigate continued change and growth.”