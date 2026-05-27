Urban One Raleigh Bets on Karen Clark as Marketing Director

Urban One Raleigh has named Karen Clark as Marketing Director, expanding the veteran personality’s role in the company to oversee marketing strategy, promotions, and community engagement for Foxy 107/104, K97.5 (WQOK), and The Light 103.9 (WNNL).

Clark will continue hosting middays on Foxy alongside her new duties.

She previously worked in artist promotions for Columbia Records and Capitol Records, contributing to artist campaigns for Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Will Smith. Clark later co-founded the wedding and event planning company Something Borrowed, Something Blue.

She also serves as a biweekly trending topics contributor on WTVD-TV.

Urban One Raleigh General Manager Mitch Galvin said, “Karen Clark’s talent goes well beyond just being on the air. She is a vastly experienced marketer who understands the intricacies of radio in all capacities. Her vision toward the future and her passion for the radio industry make her the perfect person to take Radio One Raleigh to the next level. We are thrilled to have her maximizing all of these talents for us.”

Clark commented, “Radio has always been about connection. I’m excited to help create new opportunities for our stations to engage audiences, support community partnerships, and deliver meaningful experiences for listeners and advertisers throughout the Triangle.”