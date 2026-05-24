Titans Radio Revamps Booth for Farewell Season at Nissan

The Tennessee Titans are reshaping their radio booth for 2026, adding former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster as a color analyst alongside play-by-play voice Taylor Zarzour on Titans Radio, from flagship station 104.5 The Zone (WGFX).

The season carries added weight as the team’s Farewell Season at Nissan Stadium, and sideline coverage will reflect that history through a rotating cast of Titans alumni.

Confirmed voices include receiver Kevin Dyson, tackle Brad Hopkins, receiver and returner Marc Mariani, and center Ben Jones. Will Boling, previously a sideline reporter, has been elevated to Titans Radio Gameday Host, taking the lead on pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage. Rhett Bryan continues as executive producer. Additional talent and programming will be announced.

Foster said, “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Titans Radio as the next color analyst and to continue the high standard set by Coach Mac. I’m excited to help grow Titans Radio and further strengthen the connection between this organization and the communities that support it for years to come. The opportunity to represent one of the 32 NFL teams as a player is a privilege in itself, and to now have the chance to be a voice for the community and the fans who love the Tennessee Titans is something I do not take lightly. Those people are what make the NFL what it is today.”

Tennessee Titans SVP of Brand Marketing Erin Swartz said, “Amie has been an important part of Titans Radio for many years. We are grateful for her professionalism, dedication, and countless contributions to our coverage and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Swartz added, “This is going to be a special year of celebration as we close out our time at the current Nissan Stadium and look ahead to the future. Having a rotating cast of alumni joining us for the full season, sharing memories from their playing days and bringing their unique perspectives throughout the season, will be a great way to celebrate that send-off with our fans.”