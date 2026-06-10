Chum Change for Jacksonville’s ‘Big Show’

Jacksonville’s Country 99.1 (WQIK) is adding a fourth voice to its morning program. iHeartMedia Jacksonville veteran Chad “Chumley” Kerch is joining The Big Show, bringing nearly three decades of on-air experience to the Country morning lineup.

In addition to a hosting seat at The Big Show, Chumley will continue serving as PD and afternoon host at sister station 107.3 Planet Radio (WPLA) and steering afternoon drive on 101.1 WJRR in Orlando.

WQIK PD Casey Carter said, “Adding Chumley to The Big Show was a no-brainer. He’s an expert on all things Jacksonville, a music and radio lover, and an overall great human being. Chumley’s strong rapport with John, Megan, and Froggy is going to translate into a can’t-miss show. We’re all very excited for this next chapter in WQIK and Jacksonville radio.”

iHeart Jacksonville SVP of Programming Rick Everett added, “We’re thrilled to have Chumley join the WQIK team. He brings a great mix of fresh ideas and energy that will complement The Big Show and add even more fun, chemistry, and connection for our listeners each morning.”

Chumley stated, “WQIK has been the soundtrack of North Florida for generations. To wake the city up on one of the nation’s oldest running country stations is an absolute privilege. John, Megan, and Froggy are legends for a reason, and I’m honored to add my voice to a team Jacksonville already loves.”