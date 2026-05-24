CRB Reveals Agenda Committee For Country Radio Seminar 2027

Country Radio Broadcasters has cemented its Agenda Committee for the 2027 Country Radio Seminar. Leading the committee as Agenda Chair is The Core Entertainment’s Brittani Johnson, with Pamal Broadcasting’s Kevin Callahan and BMG’s Krista Hayes as co-chairs.

Ed Rivadavia of mtheory is slated to lead the Digital Music Summit.

CRS 2027 is scheduled for March 17-19. Additional details surrounding programming and committee initiatives will be announced in the coming months.

The 2026-2027 Agenda Committee includes:

Cody Alan (SiriusXM)

Tony Bannon (DMR/Interactive)

Meagan Bennington (Spotify)

Andrea Burtscher (Audacy)

Tim Clarke (TC Projects Media + Entertainment)

Gideon Dean (Local Daily Media/WBQK)

Al Farb (KSCS/Cumulus)

Shelley Hargis (BMG)

Bridget Herrmann (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment)

Tahsin Rakib Himi (BMG)

Michael J (iHeartMedia)

Stella Prado Kuipers (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment)

Charlie Maxx (Draper Media)

John Mayer (Virgin Music)

Jared Meyer (Q Prime South)

Jennipher Miller (Cumulus)

Morgan Mills (CMND SHFT)

Blake Nixon (Triple Tigers)

Sean Ross (Ross On Radio/Advantage Music Research)

Lauren “Lo” Sessions (KKBQ/Radio One)

Jennifer Shaffer (Wheelhouse Records)

Lexi Sidders (SiriusXM)

Michael Sloane (Dream Big Music)

Jimmy Steal (Collective Heads Consulting)

Neil Wilson (Neil Wilson Voiceovers)

Tim Wipperman (Humanable)

Johnson said, “CRS continues to evolve alongside our industry, and I’m incredibly honored to help lead this year’s Agenda Committee. We have an outstanding group of professionals representing radio, streaming, artist management, labels, media, technology, and beyond. The passion, perspective, and creativity this team brings to the table will help us continue building a CRS experience that is educational, forward-thinking, and impactful for everyone who attends.”