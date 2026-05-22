Bob Bronson Hangs Up the Headphones at Boston’s WROR

After more than five decades in radio, Boston morning host Bob Bronson is now the latest Beasley Media Group staffer to exit in the company’s cost-cutting early-retirement offering. Bronson joined WROR in 2019 alongside co-host Lauren Beckham Falcone after a decade of mornings at New York City’s 106.7 Lite FM.

He built his early broadcasting career in Boston as stations including WMEX, WVBF, and WSSH.

Falcone and show producer Aaron Natti will continue The ROR Morning Show.

Beasley Media Group Boston VP and Market Manager Mary Menna said, “Bob Bronson has been a trusted voice in morning radio for generations of listeners. His warmth, humor, professionalism, and genuine connection with audiences helped make WROR mornings special for so many people throughout Boston and New England. We are incredibly grateful for his many contributions and wish him nothing but happiness and success in this exciting next chapter.”

WROR Program Director Scott Morello stated, “Bob has been a memorable part of our listeners’ mornings over the past seven years, bringing charisma, creativity, and humor to the show every day. We appreciate the connection he shared with our audience and wish him happiness in retirement. LBF and Aaron will continue building on the strong foundation that Bob helped create at WROR.”

Bronson said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend my career doing something I truly love. From my early days in Maine and Boston to New York and back home again, radio has given me the opportunity to connect with amazing listeners and work with some incredibly talented people along the way. Returning to Boston and being part of the WROR family — especially working alongside LBF and Aaron every morning — has been incredibly meaningful. I’m grateful to the listeners, my teammates, and everyone at Beasley Media Group for all the memories and support throughout the years.”