Aspen Public Radio’s Women’s Desk Gets a New Voice

The Aspen Public Radio Women’s Desk has hired a new full-time reporter to continue the organization’s journalistic initiative to course-correct the underrepresentation of women in news and media. Starting this week, Hannah Weaver will expand the radio reporting effort.

Weaver previously worked as a Lodi News-Sentinel reporter through the California Local News Fellowship. While in this role, the Seattle native produced audio features for KQED’s statewide radio show The California Report Magazine.

Weaver attended Scripps College for her undergrad, and served as Editor-in-Chief of the Claremont Colleges consortium’s student newspaper, The Student Life Newspaper, where she oversaw a staff of 130 as they covered unionization efforts and administrative overturn. Weaver went on to receive her master’s in journalism from Columbia University, with a focus in radio reporting.

Her predecessor, the Inaugural Women’s Desk Reporter, Sarah Tory, will continue filing stories in a freelance role. Tory commented, “I’m incredibly grateful to the whole team at Aspen Public Radio for giving me the opportunity to deepen our coverage of women, and I’m excited to hand the reins to Hannah.”

Weaver said, “As an alumna of a historically women’s college, with a background in public radio, and consistent experience reporting on women’s issues, I felt uniquely qualified for this role. I am drawn to stories centering women, from a magazine article on an unassuming track club that bred Olympians to a radio feature on an Alaska Native civil rights leader’s legacy, I’ve worked to highlight the unexpected triumphs and ongoing battles along the lines of gender, sexuality, and their many intersections.”