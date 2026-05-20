Chuck Damico Now PDs Three Beasley Philadelphia Stations

Chuck Damico already runs two of Philadelphia’s biggest stations. Now he’s adding a third. Beasley Media Group has tapped the WMMR and WMGK Program Director to take on WXTU as well, following the retirement of longtime Brand Manager Mark “Razz” Radziewicz.

Damico began his career as an intern at WMMR nearly 30 years ago, eventually rising through promotions and programming roles before serving as APD there and PD at 95.7 BEN-FM. He was named PD at 97.5 The Fanatic in 2020 and took over as WMMR’s Program Director in 2023.

Beasley Philadelphia VP and Market Manager Paul Blake said, “Chuck is an exceptional programming leader with a deep understanding of the Philadelphia market and a strong track record of building powerful brands and teams. As we celebrate Razz’s incredible legacy and contributions to WXTU, we are confident Chuck’s passion, creativity, and leadership will help guide the station into its next chapter.”

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase stated, “Chuck’s experience, strategic vision, and ability to connect with both audiences and talent make him a tremendous fit for this role. WXTU has built an extraordinary reputation under Razz’s leadership, and we look forward to continuing that momentum with Chuck helping lead the brand forward.”

Damico said, “I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to work with the amazing team at WXTU and help continue the station’s outstanding legacy. Razz built something truly special, and I look forward to building on that success while continuing to serve Country fans throughout the Philadelphia community.”