WLRN Names Interim CEO After Miami-Dade Legal Settlement

South Florida Public Media Group has named Tom Hudson as Interim CEO of Miami’s WLRN Public Media, replacing former CEO John LaBonia, as part of a settlement resolving months of litigation between SFPMG and the Miami-Dade County School Board.

Hudson steps into the role from his position as WLRN’s Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent. He previously served as VP of News at WLRN, where he created and hosted The Sunshine Economy for a decade, and as managing editor and co-anchor of Nightly Business Report on PBS. He also hosts The Florida Roundup, a weekly public affairs program airing statewide.

The settlement, approved by the School Board on May 13, extends SFPMG’s management contract by seven years and resolves a legal dispute that began when the school board sued SFPMG over its $6.45 million plan to acquire West Palm Beach station The Flame 104.7 (WFLM). Under the agreement, SFPMG will proceed with the acquisition and transfer the license to the school board for $1, pending FCC approval.

As part of the restructuring, SFPMG has agreed to revise its corporate purpose, governance structure, and leadership.

SFPMG Board Chair Cheryl Wilke said, “Tom Hudson represents the very best of public media leadership. His integrity, editorial experience, institutional knowledge, and longstanding commitment to serving the community make him exceptionally well suited to lead WLRN as Interim CEO as we start our next exciting chapter.”

Hudson said, “A dynamic and vibrant community like South Florida deserves a strong public media enterprise. WLRN is a community asset with the news, entertainment and education it provides. I’m grateful for the community support that has helped build WLRN into the only news organization that ties together our entire region.”