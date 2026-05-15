WDVE Gets a Tad More Wissel for Pittsburgh Mornings

After serving as a weekly contributor for six months, Tad Wissel is moving to a permanent co-host chair at Randy Baumann and the DVE Morning Show on iHeartMedia Pittsburgh’s 102.5 WDVE Rocks, joining hosts Randy Baumann, Abby Krizner, and Mike Prisuta.

The Pennsylvania native’s broadcast career started with an internship at the DVE Morning Show. Since then, he has logged a decade at SLB Radio Productions, where he created and produced content. He’s also hosted multiple podcasts, including the frisbee-culture favorite Sin the Fields, and has spent the last three years serving as a firefighter for the City of Pittsburgh.

Baumann said, “Tad has been a natural fit with the show from the start, so this was a no-brainer. He’s such a gifted writer and performer and has been so prolific since he started joining us in the mornings. The way he’s been able to seamlessly jump into the fray with myself, Mike, and Abby with such ease has been so much fun to watch unfold. He understands Pittsburgh in a very specific and authentic way, which has always been the foundation of the DVE Morning Show. The response from our listeners when Tad has been on the show has been overwhelming and I’m beyond excited to get to work with him every morning.”

Wissel commented, “Growing up in and around Pittsburgh, I’ve been an avid WDVE listener for as long as I can remember. Being part of the DVE Morning Show is a dream come true. I’m beyond excited to join this incredible team and connect with listeners in the greatest city in the world!”