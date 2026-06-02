Hampton Roads Rock Radio Staple Mike Arlo Passes

Mike Arlo, the Hampton Roads rock radio voice who spent more than five decades on the air across FM99 (WNOR) and 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), died peacefully at home on June 2, surrounded by family, after a brief illness. He was 77.

Arlo joined FM99 (WNOR) in 1975 under Hampton Roads Media Group, part of Saga Communications, and took over the midday slot in 1981. In 1996, he moved to WAFX, bringing his Arlo’s Electric Lunch midday show with him.

Over the course of his career, Arlo kept Hampton Roads listeners informed through hurricanes and major storms and was a fixture at local charitable events, including the annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive at both Fox and FM99, the FM99 Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive, and the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

He also earned multiple Virginia Association of Broadcasters Awards for Best Public Affairs Program for Hampton Roads Focus, the Hampton Roads Media Group weekly public affairs program.

In 2025, on the occasion of his 50th anniversary in Hampton Roads radio, the Virginia Association of Broadcasters presented him with its inaugural Career Achievement Award, recognizing his impact on the broadcast industry and the generations of broadcasters he inspired. He spoke with Radio Ink about his tenure at the time.

Hampton Roads Media Group General Manager Carol Commander said, “Today, we share in heavy hearts as we mourn the passing of not only a Hampton Roads radio legend, but a cherished friend and longtime member of our radio family,” Commander said. “To say that Mike Arlo will be missed is truly an understatement. His impact on our industry, our wonderful listeners, and our community he served so passionately for over five decades is immeasurable. His loss leaves a void that simply cannot be filled.”

Director of Content Mike Beck said, “Knowing and working with Mike Arlo has been an honor. He was positive, humble, supportive, funny and genuine. A great friend who leaves an indelible legacy.”