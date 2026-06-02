Amarillo By Afternoon: Blair Garner Returns To Country Radio

After five years away from the airwaves, Blair Garner has a new home. The creator and longtime host of After MidNite is joining Connoisseur Media’s Country 97.9 (KGNC) in Amarillo for afternoons. Garner began his broadcasting career in nearby Canyon, TX, at 17.

He launched After MidNite in 1993 and spent nearly three decades as one of country radio’s most prominent national voices, eventually hosting America’s Morning Show and The Blair Garner Show.

In 2020, Garner shifted focus to off-air projects, including helping develop The Mulehouse, a Tennessee-based live music venue built for worldwide livestreaming events.

He is a member of both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Country Radio Hall of Fame, and has received nine Billboard Broadcast Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards for National On-Air Personality of the Year, and nominations for both the Marconi Award and CMA Awards.

KGNC Operations Manager Jeff Scott said Garner’s ties to the region made the hire a natural fit. “We’re thrilled to have a personality of Blair’s caliber joining our staff at KGNC,” Scott said.