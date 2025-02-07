Hampton Roads’ Mike Arlo Tells Tales of 50 Years Behind the Mic

For half a century, Mike Arlo has been a familiar and beloved voice in Hampton Roads, guiding generations of listeners through their days with rock and roll, community engagement, and his signature sign-off: “Bye-cycle, make it a great day!”

Starting his career in 1975 on FM99 WNOR before moving to sister station 106.9 The Fox (WAFX) in 1996, Arlo has built a legacy that stretches beyond the microphone. Whether supporting St. Jude’s, the March of Dimes, and the American Red Cross or sharing his vast knowledge of rock history, he has remained a constant in the Norfolk area.

Now, as he marks 50 years on-air, Radio Ink caught up with Arlo to reflect on his journey, the unforgettable moments, and the lessons learned along the way.

Radio Ink: How does it feel to celebrate 50 years on air in Hampton Roads?

Mike Arlo: Just a little better than I did last year at 49. Actually, it’s amazing to think about half a century on the airwaves.

Radio Ink: What inspired you to get into radio?

Mike Arlo: Love of music. And it was a chance to make a difference in the community I live in.

Radio Ink: What do you remember about your very first day on air?

Mike Arlo: During my training session, I froze during my first break. It was a total “deer in headlights” moment. During the second break, the guys who were training me left the room. I did a weather forecast, and I could see them in the other room laughing so hard that they were crying, but I was determined not to break. And I didn’t.

Then the guy training me came in and told me that when you turn the mic on, you then need to pot it up so everyone in radioland can hear you. The third time was the charm. I came out of music, started the record, said the call letters, and said Metro Weather was partly clappy. I managed to get cloudy out and did the rest of the forecast.

Radio Ink: What’s been your most memorable on-air moment over the years?

Mike Arlo: In 1991, WNOR put together a living flag at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach to show support for our troops. We live in a large military area where every branch is represented. I was flying in a plane over the flag and was broadcasting live. The whole point was that the evening news was showing people in other parts of the world burning the American flag and protesting America.

Our morning team, Tommy & the Bull, decided to make a living flag that no one could burn. The irony is we were worried we wouldn’t have the 500 people that were needed to hold up the pieces of colored paper to make the flag. We had more than 5,000 people show up and it got national media coverage.

Radio Ink: What do you love most about connecting with your audience?

Mike Arlo: It’s the chance to make a difference. There’s so much negativity. I just want to be a positive, bright spot in their day.

Radio Ink: Is there a career moment you’re proudest of?

Mike Arlo: The hotline rang one day when I was on the air in 1998 and it was Jimmy Page! I was interviewed for an article that appeared that day in the local paper about Classic Rock acts coming to the Virginia Beach Amphitheater. I talked quite a bit about Jimmy Page and how talented he was. He was listening to WAFX from the Eastern Shore of Virginia ahead of the Page/Plant show that night.

To this day, I’m not sure how he got the hotline number, but we had a great conversation live on the air about their tour and how the name Led Zeppelin came to be. And while we were talking, I realized I had to run a stopset. And after asking Jimmy to hang on, I announced “Holy Cow! I just put Jimmy Page on hold!”

Radio Ink: What four faces would you put on your Mt. Rushmore of radio?

Mike Arlo: Alan Freed, Dick Clark, Casey Kasem, and the largest would have to be Wolfman Jack

Radio Ink: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received about your job?

Mike Arlo: When I first got into radio, the morning guy on AM 1230, Mike Deeson, told me that I should marry someone with a good job so that I could play at radio.

Radio Ink: What advice would you give to someone starting in radio today?

Mike Arlo: Easy litmus test – if it’s not a burning passion, find something else to do.

Radio Ink: What do you hope listeners remember about your time on the radio?

Mike Arlo: I hope that they had a positive experience, and I hope they could hear me smile.