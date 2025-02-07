Chiefs, Eagles, and Kendrick To Make For A Super Radio Sunday

With Super Bowl LIX set to kick off on Sunday, radio is ramping up its coverage with an extensive lineup of play-by-play, interviews, and exclusive content across companies from Radio Row to the official broadcast booth.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One is once again the exclusive national radio partner for Super Bowl LIX, providing play-by-play coverage and analysis across 600 terrestrial stations, SiriusXM, NFL+, and the NFL App.

Kevin Harlan returns for his 15th Super Bowl as play-by-play announcer, joined by analyst Kurt Warner. Rules expert Gene Steratore and sideline reporter Laura Okmin round out the broadcast team, with Scott Graham and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty handling pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

For the first time, Westwood One will air the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

SiriusXM launched a pop-up Super Bowl LIX Radio channel for the occasion, while also including team-specific broadcasts for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and a Spanish-language broadcast. During the halftime show, SiriusXM listeners can also hear Kendrick Lamar’s performance live on Hip-Hop Nation.

In another first, iHeartMedia will broadcast the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert featuring Post Malone on more than 115 iHeart stations across the US at 4p ET.

As the flagship radio home of both Super Bowl teams, Audacy Sports will deliver in-depth coverage on 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ) in Kansas City and Sports Radio 94WIP (WIP) in Philadelphia. Six additional Audacy Sports stations, along with the BetMGM Network, will broadcast live from Radio Row.