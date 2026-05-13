Minneapolis Morning Man Dave Ryan to Retire This Month

After 33 years on KDWB, Dave Ryan is signing off. The host of The Dave Ryan in the Morning Show on iHeartMedia Minneapolis’s 101.3 KDWB will make his final broadcast on May 22, ending one of the longest-running morning runs in Twin Cities radio history.

Ryan will transition into an ambassador role and remain part of the KDWB family following his departure. Details on the future of the morning lineup have not yet been announced.

iHeart Minneapolis SVP of Programming Rich Davis said, “Dave Ryan is a Twin Cities institution and one of the best to ever do it. He connected with listeners in a way that can’t be manufactured. His influence helped shape KDWB and the lives of countless listeners who grew up with him.”

Ryan added, “All I can say is ‘Wow!’ I could not have imagined a more incredible experience than I’ve had, not just the last 33 years at KDWB, but in 46 years of radio. Having an outlet for fun and creativity has been wonderful, but it’s the connection with people who listen that has made this all so amazing. Being a part of your morning and being welcomed into your life has meant more to me than I can ever express.”