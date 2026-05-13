D.C. on the Docket: What’s Coming for Hispanic Radio at HRC

From the FCC’s sustained “delete” that could upend ownership limits to the very definition of “public interest,” Washington is taking a long time to take a hard look at the rules of broadcasting — and Hispanic radio operators can’t afford to look away.

Radio Ink talked with Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Managing Partner Frank Montero to see what Hispanic Radio Conference attendees can expect for “Industry Outlook: Broadcasting Regulations and Policy Updates Impacting Hispanic Radio,” on May 27 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort.

Radio Ink: Without giving too much away, what’s the one regulatory development on your agenda that you think will genuinely surprise most Hispanic radio operators?

Frank Montero: Everyone has naturally been talking about the relaxation of the FCC’s radio multiple ownership rules, and now there is a belief that it might finally appear on the FCC’s July meeting docket. That will be a game-changer. In anticipation of that, the FCC has already started granting radio multiple ownership market waivers.

Radio Ink: This session will cover a lot of ground in just 40 minutes, including ownership rules, public file compliance, and political advertising. What’s the thread that connects all of it for Hispanic broadcasters specifically?

Montero: The thread is the survival of radio in an increasingly competitive media landscape. Radio is still a strong viable option, but the challenges are great. Being regulated by the FCC sets radio apart and, in some instances, places it at a disadvantage against digital and other media. Changes in those rules, coupled with the political ad season, will be integral parts of radio’s performance in the coming year.

Radio Ink: With the FM auctions reintroduced, does this hold a particular benefit for minority-owned broadcasters in your mind? Why or why not?

Montero: Auctions like the one that was recently announced always provide opportunities for Hispanic and other minority broadcasters to enter broadcasting in an increasingly competitive market. Purchasing operating stations can be costly, and with the anticipated relaxation of the radio ownership rules, we can anticipate greater market consolidation. However, the relaxation of those rules will also increase the pool of potential bidders for the auctioned stations.

Radio Ink: You’ve got legal, ownership, and state association perspectives all in one room. What was your priority when it came to assembling this year’s panel?

Montero: The priority was just as you describe. A lot is happening in Washington and at the state level impacting radio broadcasters: legislation in the US Congress, proposed rule changes at the FCC, and state laws addressing AI and deep fakes, to name a few. So we wanted to assemble a panel that could speak to all of these issues. We have a “dream team” made up of lobbyists, state broadcast associations, and operators to bring the broadest perspective to these issues.

Radio Ink: This panel is always one of the most attended at Hispanic Radio Conference. What do you see as the specific benefit of being in the room for this session?

Montero: We are in a dynamic period both in the history of our country as well as in the history of radio broadcasting. We are in a critical moment in time driven by changes in the marketplace, technology, and dramatic changes to the rules and regulations impacting broadcasters.

This panel is highly attended because knowledgeable broadcasters understand that they cannot operate their stations with blinders on. They must be aware of not only the competitive landscape in their markets and industry, but also of how the ground is shifting under their feet through changes in the law and public policy. This panel provides attending broadcasters with an edge over their competition that misses out.

It’s not too late to secure your seat at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference. Register now.