For Lisa Berigan, It’s Triple Duty Time In The DMV

Lisa Berigan is about to pull triple duty for iHeartMedia in the nation’s capital. The Gracie Award winner is rejoining Big100 (WBIG) for middays, adding the Classic Rock flagship to a schedule that already includes weekends on 97.1 WASH-FM and fill-ins for 98.7 WMZQ.

Berigan previously held the midday slot at Big100 from 2006 until 2024. Her career has also taken her to Philadelphia, Tulsa, and Seattle. Most recently, she spent a brief stint at Christian AC WGTS 91.9 in DC before her return to the iHeart fold.

iHeart Director of Rock Programming Dustin Matthews said, “No one connects with the DMV like Lisa Berigan. Her passion for this music, authentic storytelling and deep connection with listeners have made her a trusted companion for Washington audiences for years. Whether she’s sharing the stories behind the greatest music ever made or supporting local causes throughout the community, Lisa’s connection to the market is genuine. Welcome home, Lisa!”

Berigan added, “Coming back to BIG 100 truly feels like coming home. I’m excited to reconnect with listeners and be part of something that has always meant so much to me.”