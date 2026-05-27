CMG Raises Athens Digital Director to Company-Wide Role

Cox Media Group has promoted Lauren Smith to Senior Director of Digital Sales, elevating the Athens, GA, based Digital Media Director to a company-wide role focused on field training and digital revenue execution across the organization’s markets.

In the role, Smith will partner with market leadership and corporate stakeholders to drive digital product adoption and sales effectiveness.

At CMG Athens, she led cross-channel strategy for more than 75 clients, delivering 122 percent year-over-year revenue growth and 138 percent over-budget performance. Before joining CMG, she held leadership roles at Fast Radius and Omnicom Media Group, overseeing multimillion-dollar digital investments and integrated marketing strategies for national clients, including FedEx and the NFL.

CMG VP of Digital Revenue and Sales Strategy Justin Wenokur stated, “Lauren is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of digital marketing strategy and sales enablement. Her ability to translate strategy into execution, combined with her passion for developing teams, makes her the ideal leader to advance CMG’s digital growth across our markets.”